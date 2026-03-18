Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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18.03.2026 13:05:00
3 Consumer Staples Stocks That Can Withstand AI Disruption
It seems that no industry is safe from technological progress. Businesses need to adapt or risk falling behind. And now that artificial intelligence (AI) is penetrating the global economy, investors are left trying to figure out which companies can handle the pressure.Here are three consumer staples stocks that can withstand AI disruption. These businesses operate in the physical world, selling products and providing experiences that customers have come to love. That insulates them from the latest technological wave.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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