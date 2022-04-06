3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more than two years, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has turned the world upside-down. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 486 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported, as of April 1, 2022, leading to over 6.1 million cumulative deaths. Nearly 973,000 of those deaths have occurred in the United States. Even though the worst of the pandemic appears to be in the rearview mirror, there's a real likelihood that COVID-19 becomes an endemic illness. This means initial inoculation campaigns, booster shots, and research into combination vaccines, is almost certain to continue -- and Wall Street knows it.Based on the highest issued price targets from Wall Street analysts, the following three COVID-19 stocks offer monster upside over the next 12 months ranging from a "low" of 246% to as much as 355%.