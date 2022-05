3 Critical Metrics I'm Watching When Etsy Reports Q1 Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since hitting an all-time high of $296.91 last November, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares have come crashing down 67%. The online marketplace for unique and handcrafted goods is experiencing a major slowdown following the boost it received during the depths of the pandemic throughout 2020 and early 2021. But investors shouldn't write off the stock just yet. I believe there are three essential data points that shareholders need to pay attention to when Etsy reports its first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 4. They should help to better explain just how well (or poorly) the business is doing. The first metric to watch is Etsy's user growth, which includes both active buyers and active sellers. Obviously, a marketplace's success depends heavily on its ability to attract more users to the platform, and Etsy is no different. Continue reading