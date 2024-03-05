|
05.03.2024 11:21:00
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in March
Don't look now, but artificial intelligence (AI) stocks aren't the hottest investment anymore. Despite the massive gains witnessed from the likes of Nvidia and Super Micro Computer in the AI realm, it's the cryptocurrency space that's, once again, turning heads and dropping jaws.As of late evening on March 3, the combined valued of all digital currencies listed on CoinMarketCap.com was $2.39 trillion. That's up 44% from where the year began and a whopping 134% (from $1.02 trillion) over the trailing-12-month period. In other words, the combined value of all cryptocurrencies has risen at more than three times the pace of the gains in the Nasdaq Composite over the trailing year.To be fair, the catalysts of the cryptocurrency space are far different from buying and selling stocks on Wall Street. Whereas the latter is primarily driven by news events over the short-term and operating performance over long periods, cryptocurrencies have a strong tendency to move based on technical analysis and emotion-based trading, such as the fear of missing out (FOMO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street tiefrot -- ATX stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.