WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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21.03.2026 10:00:00
3 Cryptocurrencies With Real-World Utility to Buy Now
Although there are millions of cryptocurrencies, only a handful of them have proven real-world utility. These are cryptocurrencies designed for daily use, rather than hoarding or speculation.Over time, these cryptocurrencies should rise in value as they add new services and functions. With that in mind, here are three cryptocurrencies with real-world utility to buy now.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with a current market cap of $260 billion, is generally considered the largest utility coin in the world. Any time there's a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain, there are "gas fees" (i.e., transaction fees) to be paid, and these must be paid with Ether, the native coin of the network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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