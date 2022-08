3 Cryptos Billionaires Are Buying Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the crypto world, a single tweet from a famous billionaire investor can send a crypto up or down in a matter of seconds. An influential billionaire like Warren Buffett can stir up Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the crypto marketplace with a brief interview on CNBC. And billionaires looking to prop up the value of their crypto assets often find ways to introduce new narratives into the mainstream media. All of this can affect the fortunes of your favorite crypto.So it's worth keeping an eye on what some of the most prominent billionaires are buying right now . As might be expected, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a favorite choice of billionaires looking to extend their wealth into new asset classes such as crypto. Lately, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been attracting its own share of billionaire supporters. And don't forget about meme coins. Billionaire investors appear to be leading the crowd into get-rich-quick coins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), once again proving the adage that you can never have too much money.Image source: Getty Images.