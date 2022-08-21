3 Cryptos I Would Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Do you remember the heady days of 2021, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged past $60,000, and the entire crypto market was hitting new heights? There were plenty of people saying that they wish they had bought Bitcoin when it was $20,000 or that they wish they had bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) below $2,000. After 2022's sell-off, patient, risk-tolerant long-term investors can do just that as prices have returned to these levels. Here are three cryptos that I would regret not buying during the dip. Image source: Getty Images.Bitcoin has shown some signs of life as of late, rallying 33% off the 52-week low of $17,664 that it hit in June. Bitcoin is still a long way off from its all-time high of over $68,000 last November, and I like the fact that investors don't have to try to "catch a falling knife" now that the largest digital asset by market cap has stabilized and looks like it is building momentum again.Continue reading