20.08.2022 17:00:00
3 Cryptos That Could Disrupt Financial Services
Even in 2022, more than 13 years after Bitcoin first launched in January 2009, cryptocurrencies are still mostly characterized by speculation, with market participants trying to time price swings in hopes of making a quick profit. But for real followers and supporters of the asset class, the belief is that cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology can fundamentally disrupt certain industries. One of the most promising use cases for cryptocurrencies relates to its potential to upend traditional financial services, an industry plagued by excessive risk-taking, misaligned incentives, and fee-extracting middlemen. In that same vein, three top cryptos to look at are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE). RJ Fulton (Ethereum): Lending platforms like Aave, Maker, Compound, and Curve have become viable options for those in need of traditional financial products like borrowing or lending, but prefer to take advantage of the benefits crypto offers such as anonymity, security, and decentralization. These protocols have minor differences, but they all have the same goal -- to provide a blockchain-based alternative to traditional finance, better known as decentralized finance (DeFi). Another important characteristic they have in common is that they are all built on the Ethereum blockchain.Continue reading
