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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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20.03.2026 16:45:00
3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for the Age of Generative AI
Anthropic has single-handedly sent shockwaves through the software industry over the last few months. The artificial intelligence lab's Claude Cowork, built on its Claude Code agent, has shown the potential for generative AI applications to displace many enterprise SaaS companies over time. That's led many analysts to reevaluate how much those stocks' current earnings are worth.In late February, Anthropic unveiled Claude Cybersecurity, which can scan codebases for vulnerabilities and suggest AI-generated code to fix them. Many analysts see that as a threat to cybersecurity stocks, and investors have sent shares lower as a result.But Claude Cybersecurity may prove just the opposite. In a world where AI agents can crawl codebases, search for vulnerabilities, and then exploit them, cybersecurity is more important than ever. These three companies could be excellent investments amid the current environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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