3 Dangerous Mistakes You Might Make With Your Roth IRA

It's important to save and invest for retirement so you don't end up struggling financially during your senior years. Social Security won't provide you with enough income to live on comfortably, so you should plan to supplement those benefits with distributions from your own portfolio.Now, when it comes to finding homes for your retirement investments, you have choices. If one is available to you, you could fund a 401(k) plan through your employer. Another popular option is to open an individual retirement account (IRA) that you can manage yourself.Many IRA users prefer to invest via Roth IRAs because of the specific benefits those accounts offer, from tax-free investment gains to tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Also, Roth IRAs have long been the only tax-advantaged retirement accounts to not impose required minimum distributions (although starting in 2024, Roth 401(k)s will no longer require them).Continue reading