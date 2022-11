3 Data Center Stocks to Invest in That Are Not Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), and why investors should keep a closer eye on these three tech giants. Equinix has had 79 quarters of sequential revenue growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the aftermarket prices of Nov. 4, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 6, 2022.Continue reading