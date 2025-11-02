Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
02.11.2025 12:30:00
3 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in November
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has a lot on its plate as we head into Thanksgiving later this month. The iconic media stock finds itself trading only marginally higher in 2025. It enters November negotiating with YouTube TV to gets ESPN, ABC, and other of media networks back on the live TV streaming service.Unlike last year -- when Disney put out the year's three highest grossing films worldwide -- it has just one of the nine top draws in 2025. It's still the world's most prolific theme park operator, but its closest rival just reported a big jump for its gated attractions business last week on the strength of a new bar-raising destination.Can a new Disney World experience, encouraging financial results, and a fresh theatrical release get it back on track? Let's take a closer look at some of the dates that Disney investors will want to circle in November.
