Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 16:01:00

3 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in October

I won't bury the lede. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) isn't likely to be making major financial announcements this month. There are no clear studio blockbusters hitting theaters in October, either. There aren't any major new rides or attractions debuting at a Disney theme park worldwide.

This doesn't mean that October isn't important. It's the start of fiscal 2027, a year with analysts targeting 5% in revenue growth on an 8% increase in earnings. Even Oct. 1 matters, as Thursday is the day Disney World's Magic Kingdom -- the Florida-based gated attraction that is currently the world's most visited theme park -- celebrates 55 years of operation.

You will have to wait until November for Disney's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Larger theatrical releases will come later this year. For now, let's take a look at three days in October that Disney investors should be eyeing. With Disney stock falling nearly 10% in fiscal 2026, every little bit of potentially promising news can help.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disney

mehr Analysen
07.05.26 Walt Disney Outperform Bernstein Research
02.02.26 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
13.11.25 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.25 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
06.08.25 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 90,26 0,23% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen