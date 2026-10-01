Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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01.10.2026 16:01:00
3 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in October
I won't bury the lede. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) isn't likely to be making major financial announcements this month. There are no clear studio blockbusters hitting theaters in October, either. There aren't any major new rides or attractions debuting at a Disney theme park worldwide.
This doesn't mean that October isn't important. It's the start of fiscal 2027, a year with analysts targeting 5% in revenue growth on an 8% increase in earnings. Even Oct. 1 matters, as Thursday is the day Disney World's Magic Kingdom -- the Florida-based gated attraction that is currently the world's most visited theme park -- celebrates 55 years of operation.
You will have to wait until November for Disney's fiscal fourth-quarter results. Larger theatrical releases will come later this year. For now, let's take a look at three days in October that Disney investors should be eyeing. With Disney stock falling nearly 10% in fiscal 2026, every little bit of potentially promising news can help.
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Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|90,26
|0,23%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
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