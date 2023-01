3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year ended with a bang for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders. From the return of Bob Iger as CEO and the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both in November, to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water in December, Disney had a busy few weeks as it closed out 2022.The year itself wasn't one that investors will reflect on fondly. Disney shares surrendered 44% of their value last year. It's the third-worst performer among the Dow components. Can the blue chip icon get back on track in 2023? It's a new month in a new year. Let's check out some of the dates that could help turn Disney's fortunes around in January.Image source: Disney.Continue reading