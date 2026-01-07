Walt Disney Aktie

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

07.01.2026 19:30:00

3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in January

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors caught a break last month. Shares of the media stock rallied in December, turning its 6% year-to-date decline through the first 11 months of the year into a 3% gain for all of 2025. Yes, Disney still lost to the market, and badly, but it has momentum heading into what should be a busy 2026.After a year of bidding wars among the big six media companies, Disney stock has a lot to prove. It starts in January, of course. Let's look at some key dates that investors should watch closely this month.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
