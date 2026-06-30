Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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30.06.2026 17:07:00

3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in July

The first half of the year has been eventful for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). With its continued growth, a new CEO, and at least one bidding war for a media rival, you might think that shares of the family entertainment giant are doing well. But they're not. Disney stock has declined 13% this year, heading into the final trading day of June.Can Disney stock get back on track in the second half? Shareholders won't get fresh financials to mull over until early August, but there are still plenty of things to keep an eye on in July. Another big movie hits theaters, and a couple of theme park moves should eventually make its gated attractions more attractive. Let's take a closer look at a couple of dates worth circling on the calendar for the month ahead.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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