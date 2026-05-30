Walt Disney Aktie

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WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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30.05.2026 16:19:34

3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in June

May was a busy month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). There were major theme park additions opening ahead of the pivotal summer travel season. The studios put out a pair of high-profile theatrical releases. It was also Josh D'Amaro's first earnings call as CEO.June might not carry the same amount of fireworks, but there is still plenty on the plate for the widely followed entertainment company. With Disney stock flat through May and down 10% year to date, it might not take much to get the stock moving in the right direction. You want someone to walk you through some key dates that Disney shareholders will be watching in the coming weeks? You've got a friend in me.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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