Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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30.05.2026 16:19:34
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in June
May was a busy month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). There were major theme park additions opening ahead of the pivotal summer travel season. The studios put out a pair of high-profile theatrical releases. It was also Josh D'Amaro's first earnings call as CEO.June might not carry the same amount of fireworks, but there is still plenty on the plate for the widely followed entertainment company. With Disney stock flat through May and down 10% year to date, it might not take much to get the stock moving in the right direction. You want someone to walk you through some key dates that Disney shareholders will be watching in the coming weeks? You've got a friend in me.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
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29.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Disney says US regulator aims to ‘suppress speech’ with licence review (Financial Times)
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25.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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20.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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18.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Walt Disney von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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16.05.26
|Can you make money from Star Wars toys? (Financial Times)
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11.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|87,32
|-1,78%
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