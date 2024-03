3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hit a fresh 52-week in February. The stock is also up 24% through the first two months of the year, a welcome market-thumping break for an investment that has trailed the market in recent years. Can it keep the rally going this month?March will be tame given the newsworthy bookends of a blowout quarterly report in February and the proxy battle taking place at its contested annual shareholder meeting in April. It doesn't mean that the longer month of March won't have its moments. Let's take a closer look at the things to watch in the month ahead.Disney theme parks have turned to festivals as a way to drum up more than just turnstile clicks. Disney World's Epcot kicked off the International Flower & Garden Festival on Wednesday. The park's second-most popular event will run through Memorial Day. The Disneyland Food and Wine Festival kicks off at Disney California Adventure this weekend, running through April 22.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel