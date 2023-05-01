|
01.05.2023 16:15:00
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in May
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is on the mend in 2023. The shares are up 18% this year, doubling the market's 9% year-to-date gain. The stock has moved higher in three of this year's first four months. Momentum is on its side. Can it keep the gains coming in May? There's a big financial update and some highly anticipated theatrical releases hitting the market this month. Let's check out some of the dates that could move Disney stock in the month ahead.Disney has been uncharacteristically quiet on the multiplex front in this calendar year. It has put out just one movie that currently stands among the country's 25 highest-grossing movies released in 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fared well for Disney, but it won't be alone for long. Continue reading
