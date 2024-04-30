|
30.04.2024 17:10:00
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in May
A third of the way into 2024, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is the second-biggest gainer among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock's 25% jump this year is notable, especially since the media giant has lagged the market badly in each of the three previous years.Now that Disney has momentum, keeping it is essential. The month of May matters for Disney because it gives an important financial update. It's also releasing the first of the films that could get its sluggish movie-studio division back on track. Let's take a closer look at what to watch in the month ahead.This is typically a slow month for the theme parks, straddled between the end of the spring break holiday and the start of the busy summer vacation period. Disney World and Disneyland know how to drum up guests to keep their gated attractions busy. A couple of festivals that already began -- Pixar Fest at Disney's California Adventure and the International Flower and Garden Festival at EPCOT -- will run through all if not most of May.
