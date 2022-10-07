|
07.10.2022 16:15:00
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in October
It's a month of tricks. It's a month of treats. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders are hoping for the latter. The last quarter was a wash for the media giant's stock. September washed away the back-to-back monthly gains from July and August. It's pretty wild. Disney stock was at $94.40 at the end of June. It closed at $94.33 three months later. October will be relatively quiet for Disney. Its fiscal fourth-quarter results won't come out until early November, and it doesn't have any big films hitting theaters until later this year. There are still some dates for investors to circle. Let's take a closer look at some of the dates that could get Disney moving in October. Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!