3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a surprisingly resilient summer for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors. The stock has soared in back-to-back months, no small feat in a challenging climate of inflationary concerns and recessionary fears. The same stock that was down 39% year to date at the end of June has risen 19% through the past two months. Can it keep the good times going in September?There will be no shortage of things to watch when it comes to the media giant. A big conference for Disney enthusiasts promises to make headlines, and a pair of highly anticipated releases should keep subscribers glued to Disney+ in September. Let's take a closer look at the things that can move the House of Mouse's stock this month.Image source: Disney.Continue reading