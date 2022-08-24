|
3 Dependable Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
It's hard to tell which direction the stock market is going. One day it's up 200 points, and the next -- well, who knows? If you're looking for a good place to park your funds at a rate that better keeps up with inflation, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) are healthcare stocks that all offer dividend yields of 5% or more.All three are down so far this year, providing an opportunity get in now on solid companies that will pay you (in dividends) to be patient while you wait for their shares to bounce back. All three are profitable, and based on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and other measures, they appear to be bargains for the moment.Medical Properties Trust's shares are down more than 30% so far this year. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals, with 46,000 beds spread across 440 facilities in nine countries and four continents.Continue reading
