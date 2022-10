3 Diabetes Care Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Diabetes has been on the rise for a while because of both the aging of the U.S. population -- as well as expanding waistlines. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 96 million in the U.S. have pre-diabetes, including 48.8% of the population that is 65 or older. A recent report by Global Market Insights puts the compound annual growth rate for the diabetes care devices market at 10% between now and 2030, becoming an $88 billion market by that time. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), three of the largest manufacturers of continuous glucose monitoring management systems (CGMs) for diabetes care, are healthcare companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the growing number of people with diabetes worldwide.Continue reading