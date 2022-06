3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market has been turbulent recently, and many stocks have fallen dramatically from their highs. And while growth stocks have generally been the hardest hit, high-quality dividend stocks haven't exactly been spared.However, this means that there are some excellent opportunities to add shares of rock-solid dividend stocks to your long-term investment portfolio at a discount. Here are three dividend-paying stocks in particular that could be worth a closer look in the current market environment.Bank stocks have taken a beating recently, and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is no exception, with shares down by more than 35% from the highs. And to be fair, there are some good reasons: in recessions banks tend to see loan default rates rise, and the recent decline in consumer confidence could lead to lower loan volume in the near term.Continue reading