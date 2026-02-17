NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.02.2026 15:08:00
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you think there aren't any cheap stocks out there after years of general market upticks, dig deeper. There are plenty of companies with names you know trading for low multiples despite some bullish catalysts in the works.I like Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) right now. I own a piece of all three. Let's take a closer look at these three dirt cheap stocks that may be worth buying with the next $1,000 you put to work in the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!