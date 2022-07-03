|
03.07.2022 18:05:00
3 Disastrous Outcomes of Relying On Social Security Alone to Fund Your Retirement
If you are planning on retiring, you need to have money saved to help support you. If you were hoping to rely on Social Security benefits alone, this could come as a shock. The reality is, while Social Security is an important income source in your later years, it absolutely should not be the only income coming into your household. If you rely on these retirement benefits more than you should, this could be a financial disaster for you. Here are four big reasons why you could really end up regretting your decision if you anticipate living on Social Security alone. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!