|
30.03.2024 07:00:00
3 Discount Retail Stocks That I'd Buy Today Before Buying Walmart Stock
Investors have good reasons to like Walmart (NYSE: WMT). First and foremost, it's the biggest retailer in the world with nearly $650 billion in trailing-12-month revenue. Its more than 10,600 stores carry everything from groceries to home goods to auto parts and more.In short, investors can always expect consumers will patronize Walmart -- it sells almost everything and its massive stores are conveniently located to serve communities throughout the country. In other words, it's not a business that investors need to worry about.Here's another positive: Walmart's e-commerce operations are now a $100 billion annual business. And having a digital platform of this scale allows the company to grow its advertising business, which will be an important driver for profits in the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich nachmittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)