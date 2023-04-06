Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 13:33:00

3 Discounted Dividend Stocks With Combined 150+ Years Of Dividend Growth

All three of these dividend stocks are both S&P 500 stocks and they have grown their individual dividends for more than 25 consecutive years. Two of the stocks have increased their dividend every year for at least 50 years, technically making them a dividend king. One of these dividend stocks for passive income include: Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW).Check out this video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 31, 2023. The video was published on April 3, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

