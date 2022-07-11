|
11.07.2022 17:04:48
3 Discounted Fintech Stocks To Buy Now and Never Sell
Most stocks have seen price drops over the past few months, and many are down quite a bit. Fintech stocks, however, have been downright brutalized. The Global X FinTech ETF is now priced 57% below its October high and remains within striking distance of new 52-week lows.As unsettling as this lousy performance may be, veteran investors know these big pullbacks often present great buying opportunities. To this end, here's a rundown of three beaten-down fintech stocks you can step into here and now and hold onto forever.It's an oldie but a goodie. In fact, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) could be considered the original dedicated-fintech company, paving the way for an entire industry's existence. Although it was spun off into a publicly traded entity back in 2015, the platform was actually launched as a company called Confinity back in 1998, changed its name to the moniker we're all familiar with in 2001, went public in 2002, and that same year was acquired by eBay to help its then-young online auction site get going in earnest.Continue reading
