3 Disruptors I Love Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Disruptive companies with disruptive offerings can end up being the star performers in your portfolio. Not every such company becomes a long-term winner, but plenty do. Think of how Amazon got people buying books (and then many other items) online, how Apple introduced such a successful tablet in the iPad, and how Zoom Video Communications made conference calling easy for anyone.Here are three more innovators to get to know better -- and to consider for berths in your portfolio.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a giant in the field of robotic surgery. Founded in 1995, it launched the da Vinci robotic surgery system in 2000. And now , some 22 years later, there are more than 6,700 da Vinci systems installed worldwide (many, if not most, costing more than $1 million). More than 10 million procedures have been performed with the system.Continue reading