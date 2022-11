3 Disruptors I Love Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Owning disruptive companies is one of the best ways to beat the market long term. Market beaters in the last two decades have come from e-commerce, electric vehicles, streaming, and more. But what businesses are set to be disrupted today? The three companies that I think have disruptive potential are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) in audio, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) in Web3, and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) in space tourism and travel. Most people know Spotify as a place where they listen to music, but the company's true disruption comes from podcasts. Podcasts have the potential to disrupt radio, news, and even other video apps. Continue reading