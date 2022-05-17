|
3 Dividend Aristocrats That Let You Sleep Well at Night
No one likes losing money. But a silver lining of bear markets is that they put fundamentals to the test while adding pressure on companies to prove they can put up strong results even during a challenging time. In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. The downward movement in stock prices isn't fun in the short term. But long-term investors can catch a valuable glimpse into how the market views their companies' resilience during a potential recession.Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results. What's more, all three companies are Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Here's what makes each stock a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
