3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While their payouts tend to be above average, income investors don't buy Dividend Aristocrats just because they pay well. The fact that a company has raised its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years is also evidence that it's a growing business with reliable earnings and cash flow and that it can raise its dividend in good times and in bad.That description fits Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) to a T, and these three industrial stocks have even more exciting growth prospects in 2023. Let's find out what these three have planned.2022 has been a curious year for aerospace and defense giant Raytheon. Management started the year expecting solid increases in profitability from its commercial aerospace businesses (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney), and solid increases in earnings from its defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Intelligence & Space or RIS, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense or RMD). Continue reading