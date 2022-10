3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It can sometimes be difficult to make a decision about buying a stock. That's especially the case when the overall market is highly volatile.But investing in high-quality stocks can help make the process less painful. Most companies that belong to the elite group of Dividend Aristocrats -- S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years -- meet that quality threshold. Here are three Dividend Aristocrats to buy right now with no hesitation (listed in alphabetical order).AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has increased its dividend for 50 years in a row. Since separating from Abbott Labs in 2013, the big drugmaker has raised its dividend by more than 250%. Its dividend yield stands at nearly 4%.