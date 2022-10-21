|
21.10.2022 11:52:00
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now With No Hesitation
It can sometimes be difficult to make a decision about buying a stock. That's especially the case when the overall market is highly volatile.But investing in high-quality stocks can help make the process less painful. Most companies that belong to the elite group of Dividend Aristocrats -- S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years -- meet that quality threshold. Here are three Dividend Aristocrats to buy right now with no hesitation (listed in alphabetical order).AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has increased its dividend for 50 years in a row. Since separating from Abbott Labs in 2013, the big drugmaker has raised its dividend by more than 250%. Its dividend yield stands at nearly 4%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!