3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Bet On the Great Pandemic Migration

The pandemic set off a wave of migration in the U.S. With things like remote work more commonplace than ever before, people are moving to warmer states and less-packed suburban areas. States like California and New York saw a net loss of households last year, while areas like Texas and Florida welcomed more residents. Higher mortgage rates will no doubt slow some movement this year, but lower cost-of-living states remain attractive in inflationary times. This is shaking up the business landscape too. Companies that operate in suburban or rural areas can thrive as a result, in spite of less-than-ideal economic conditions (inflation, labor shortages, and the like). Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) all boast steadily rising dividends and have a clear growth trajectory. Here's why each company looks like a solid bet on the "great pandemic migration."Tractor Supply is a top retail stock worth betting the farm on -- or at least part of the farm. As its name implies, the company caters to rural America, especially households that enjoy the farming and ranching lifestyle.