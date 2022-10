3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid the bear market, the scramble for yield has become increasingly frantic among investors. While banks have increased their interest rates on deposits a bit, that interest income still significantly lags behind the current 8.3% inflation rate and is usually subject to taxation.The severe slump in tech stocks has dragged established stocks down as well, with many high-yield dividend stocks now returning more than 5% on their payouts alone. As these stocks have a long track record of annual payout hikes, buying now will allow you to lock in these high-yield dividends so you are holding the stock down the road when their dividends eventually catch up to and exceed inflation.Stocks such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) offer this level of dividend growth. Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend growth stocks.Continue reading