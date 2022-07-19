|
19.07.2022 11:13:00
3 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
Are you worried about inflation eating into your savings? Perhaps you're nervous that the Federal Reserve's plan to fight inflation with rising interest rates will lead to a recession.At times like these, it can seem like there aren't any good options to invest in, but this isn't the case. Plenty of well-established businesses have operated successfully through economic downturns that make recent conditions seem like a walk in the park.These three leading healthcare businesses have long histories of making dividend payments and raising their payouts at least once every year. Investors who buy them now can expect steadily rising payments into and throughout their retirement years. Continue reading
