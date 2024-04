3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in April

Dividend investors often gravitate toward the stocks with the highest yields. However, a stock's yield might only look attractive because its underlying business is grappling with other problems. The company might also be struggling to generate adequate earnings or free cash flow (FCF) growth to support its dividend payments.So instead of simply focusing on the dividend stocks with the highest yields, investors should seek out companies that offer a balanced blend of value, growth, and income. I believe these three blue chip tech stocks check all the right boxes: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).Let's find out why these three dividend-paying tech stocks are buys in April.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel