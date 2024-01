3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

The technology sector isn't typically known for high dividends, but for growth. But profitable tech stocks that do pay dividends often have a history of growing those payouts handsomely for years and years.For instance, chip giant Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) began paying a dividend back in 2004. While the initial payout was small, TI has grown that dividend at a 25% annualized rate for 20 years, making its current dividend 58 times higher than those initial payouts!Like TI back in 2004, a few major tech stocks just initiated dividends in the last few years, making it potentially a great time to pick up shares of those stocks. Each of the following tech names have lots of potential growth across artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G, so look for these payouts to rise in the years ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel