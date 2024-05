3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in May

Alphabet's recent decision to issue a dividend reinforces a notable trend: the evolution of tech stocks as dividend payers. This is significant since many tech stocks tend to eschew dividends in favor of reinvesting for growth. It also confirms an impulse to offer payouts once they reach maturity.Admittedly, Alphabet's dividend return of 0.5% is too small for it to attract the attention of income investors. Nonetheless, some tech stocks have begun to offer cash returns significantly exceeding the S&P 500's 1.3% average. With a continuous commitment to innovation, income investors should take notice of the potentially lucrative and growing payouts in these three stocks.As one of the first tech companies to reach maturity, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) offered dividends to investors for decades. In April, it announced it would hike its payout to $6.68 per share annually. While that was an increase of just 0.6%, it marks the 29th consecutive year the dividend has increased.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel