3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks are normally associated with growth, and not necessarily dividends. Yet who says you have to choose? The following three stocks look like incredible values amid this year's violent sell-off.One pays a low dividend but is rapidly growing it, along with share repurchases at a low valuation. Another has raised its dividend not once but four times over the past year alone. And a third pays a whopping 8.6% yield, even after holding up remarkably well this year as the tech sector plunged.Memory and storage chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) pays only a 0.56% yield today, but it just announced a 15% dividend increase at last week's analyst day. And the dividend is only a sweetener for Micron. The real reason to own this cheap value stock is for its share repurchases at current bargain-basement prices, along with the long-term growth of the memory industry, as well as a potential rerating higher by investors in the future. Continue reading