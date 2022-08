3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech companies as a group are known more for avoiding dividends than for paying them. Many of them seem far more focused on investing the cash they earn back into their businesses than they are on rewarding investors.But there are some more mature tech companies that have embraced the idea of paying dividends, and a few offer yields that are significantly above the S&P 500's current average of 1.5%. Investors who want to focus more on income than growth may want to consider picking up some shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend-paying tech stocks.IBM shareholders have benefited from 27 straight years of dividend increases -- a streak of hikes that earned it the status of Dividend Aristocrat. It now pays $6.60 per share annually, and its yield of 4.8% at the current share price makes it a leader among tech dividend stocks.