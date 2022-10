3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is a terrific all-weather dividend payer with a long track record of excellence. Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) yield is gigantic but comes with increased risk. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a lower dividend yield but makes up for it in stock buybacks and price appreciation, which has advantages.Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend-paying tech stocks and why now might be a good time to buy.Continue reading