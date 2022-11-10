3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One time-tested way to beat the S&P 500 is to buy and hold the dividend-growing stocks trading on its index. Historically, dividend-paying companies in the index outperformed their peers, with the dividend-raisers of the group doing even better. As we continue to jostle around in this bear market, it may be wise for investors to remember this past outperformance and start adding passive income generators to their portfolios.Three such tech-facing companies are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), HP (NYSE: HPQ), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). Not only did they grow their dividends by 17, 11, and 17 consecutive years, respectively, they each managed dividend growth rates of 10% or higher over the last five years. Aside from their promising passive income potential, let's investigate what makes these three businesses such attractive investments.