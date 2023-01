3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech sector is one part of the market that is glad to turn the page on 2022 and move on to 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down about 34% for the year, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF was down 29%. Many popular but unprofitable or early-stage stocks were down even more. However, many dividend-paying tech stocks weathered the storm far better than the sector as a whole. These dividend-paying tech companies are profitable and usually feature more mature, durable businesses. Paying a dividend not only rewarded their investors with recurring income, but it also helped them to avoid the steep losses seen by many tech stocks in 2022.Going forward, this looks like a sensible part of the market to continue investing in, as it gives investors income and defensiveness in the event of a down market in 2023 while giving them upside by giving them exposure to the powerful long-term trends of technology. Here are three great dividend-paying tech stocks to buy right now .Continue reading