3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Generally, the emphasis is on growth with tech companies, and therefore, many will reinvest all their profits to fuel that. However, there are some big-name exceptions that have managed to find the balance between prioritizing growth as well as being shareholder-friendly with dividends.For investors looking to invest in tech companies that offer both growth potential and consistent dividend income, look below.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC, is the global leader in chip manufacturing, having introduced the foundry model. Instead of making generic chips to sell, TSMC makes specialized chips for specific companies' products. These products include smartphones, car information and entertainment systems, GPUs for data centers, and hundreds more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel