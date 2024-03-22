|
22.03.2024 12:46:44
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Tech stocks are known more for their significant long-term growth than for their dividends. However, investing in a tech company with a reliable dividend can be an excellent way to expand your portfolio, benefiting from a high-growth industry and potential dividend reinvestment.Five of the six most valuable companies in the world are tech firms. The industry generates massive amounts of cash, allowing some larger firms to reward investors with more than just stock growth.While these companies' dividend yields might not compare to some non-tech stocks, they are worth considering along with their stellar share-price appreciation. So here are three dividend-paying tech stocks to buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!