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26.08.2026 14:41:00
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Actually Bet My Own Portfolio On
One of the upsides of being in the market-commentary business is that you come across a bunch of fantastic stocks. I can't necessarily buy them all, largely due to practicality -- I don't always have room for yet another holding in my portfolio.Regardless, if and when I find room and reason to add a new dividend payer to my portfolio in the foreseeable future, I can honestly say these three dividend stocks will be at the top of my watch list. I'd suggest putting them at the top of your watch list as well, if not going ahead and buying them now.Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) isn't a particularly well-known dividend-paying stock. After 31 consecutive years of dividend growth and a forward yield of 5.6% at the current share price, however, it's definitely one that should be on your radar. But not just because of its solid yield and persistent payment increases. The crux of the bullish argument here is the company's underlying business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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