The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.07.2026 19:15:00
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Never Sell No Matter What the Market Does
Not all dividend stocks are the same. Oh, they all obviously generate recurring investment income. But only a handful of them are truly reliable enough to be held through anything the market might throw your way.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of my top-three dividend picks to buy and hold no matter what the market does. They're built to continually crank out their payments in the bad times as well as the good ones. Notice what all three have in common.What's the likelihood that you'll give up the handheld device you take with you wherever you go and that keeps you constantly connected to the rest of the world? If you're like the 98% of Americans who own a mobile phone and the 91% who specifically own a smartphone (according to Pew Research), that's unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future -- if ever. We're just too dependent on them perhaps to the point of being addicted.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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